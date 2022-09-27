TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 208,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,097. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.