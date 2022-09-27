TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 208,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,097. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.