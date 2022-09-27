TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Decreased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,119 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 134,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 38.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy stock remained flat at $42.27 on Tuesday. 129,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

