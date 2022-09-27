Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 231062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

