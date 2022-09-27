Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the August 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SYRS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 179,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,694. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $33.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

