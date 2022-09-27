SYM FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $339.25. 131,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.51 and a 200-day moving average of $375.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

