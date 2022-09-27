SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 36,763 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises 1.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 2.76% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWF. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACWF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,594. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

