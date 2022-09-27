SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.88. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

