Sycomore Asset Management Sells 70,000 Shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.81% of Gores Technology Partners worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 933,430 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 380,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 367,651 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 784.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 355,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 315,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.30.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

