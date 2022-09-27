Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,064 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Adobe stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,305. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.75 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

