Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Netflix by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $226.31. 45,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,466. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.38.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

