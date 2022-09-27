Sycomore Asset Management Increases Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Laureate Education by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Laureate Education by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after buying an additional 120,316 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAUR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.21%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

