Sycomore Asset Management Has $41,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 732,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,919,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

