Sycomore Asset Management Has $1.96 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.99. Accenture plc has a one year low of $256.20 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

