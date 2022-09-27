Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 6,886 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 116,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

