Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 432 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. 982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.26.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

