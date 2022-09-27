Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $144,176.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

