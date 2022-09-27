Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
Shares of SURDF remained flat at $25.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
