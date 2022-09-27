Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

Shares of SURDF remained flat at $25.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.