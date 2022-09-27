Strong (STRONG) Reaches One Day Volume of $146,936.00

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00029710 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $146,936.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 520,989 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.com/index.html. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

