Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) recently:

9/19/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($63.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/16/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/6/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/17/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($81.63) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($54.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/12/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($75.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($67.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.70 ($44.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9 %

ETR:SAX traded down €0.34 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €36.58 ($37.33). 107,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.41. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.78 ($38.55) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

