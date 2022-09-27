StockNews.com Lowers Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Koss Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Koss has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

