StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

