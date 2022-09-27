StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Intevac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

