StockNews.com Downgrades Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $199.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.