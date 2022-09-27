StockNews.com Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

