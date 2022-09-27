StockNews.com Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

