StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of REED stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
About Reed’s
