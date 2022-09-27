STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $32.70

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $34.22. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 27,569 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Citigroup increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

