Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,674 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $57,241.50.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $102,167.19.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,050. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Natera's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Natera by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natera by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

