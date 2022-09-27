Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,674 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $57,241.50.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $102,167.19.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,050. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Natera by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natera by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

