Steem Dollars Market Capitalization Reaches $26.43 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00011950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007576 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010980 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,645,818 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

