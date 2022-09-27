Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 54,445 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. 375,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.