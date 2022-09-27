Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE SMP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.18. 202,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $702.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,030 shares of company stock worth $850,789. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

