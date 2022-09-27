Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.24. 6,600,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

