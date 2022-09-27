SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,534.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 387,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 324,369 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,069,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,032,000 after purchasing an additional 162,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. 128,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,514. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

