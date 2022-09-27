Somerville Kurt F Has $747,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chubb were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.