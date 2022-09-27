Somerville Kurt F Cuts Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 3.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after buying an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,422,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nestlé

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

