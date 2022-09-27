Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.78

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 76567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

