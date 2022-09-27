Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.76.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

