Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,898 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,572,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

