SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Down 0.1%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €19.60 ($20.00) and last traded at €19.60 ($20.00). Approximately 74,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.62 ($20.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.20. The company has a market capitalization of $445.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.52.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Recommended Stories

