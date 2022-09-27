Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 5,154 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Citigroup by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,265,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,375,000 after buying an additional 193,642 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 338,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. 759,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.