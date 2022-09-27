Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Declines By 80.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

