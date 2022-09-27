Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Increases By 200.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMIY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

About Wilmar International

(Get Rating)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Further Reading

