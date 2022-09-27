Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Increases By 200.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMIY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.