Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 92.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VONOY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 962,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,495. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.