Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 92.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vonovia Stock Performance
Shares of VONOY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 962,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,495. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48.
Vonovia Company Profile
