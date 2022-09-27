Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Drops By 89.2%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

TDK Stock Performance

Shares of TDK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. TDK has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

TDK Company Profile

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

