Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Declines By 86.4%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QHSLab Stock Up 42.1 %

USAQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. QHSLab has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

QHSLab Company Profile



QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

See Also

