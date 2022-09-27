Short Interest in Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Increases By 10,000.0%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Progressive Care Stock Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:RXMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 1,025,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Progressive Care has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

