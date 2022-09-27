Short Interest in Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Increases By 10,000.0%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Progressive Care Stock Up 6.3 %
OTCMKTS:RXMD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 1,025,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Progressive Care has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Progressive Care Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive Care (RXMD)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.