Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Declines By 68.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

