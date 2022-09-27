Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 100.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,164. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.