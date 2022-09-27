Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 100.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,164. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.
