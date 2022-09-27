Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Grows By 354.5%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 354.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust BICK Index Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BICK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

