Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Grows By 800.0%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

DHHC remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,784. DiamondHead has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 51.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 26,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

