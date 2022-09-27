Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Rises By 1,300.0%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPHRF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.52.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
